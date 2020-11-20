1/1
June Lynn Fultz
June Lynn Fultz

Des Moines - June Lynn Fultz, age 59, left us on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after an 18-month long battle with cancer. Anyone who knew June would agree that she was a shining light of kindness and love.

Living in Des Moines, Iowa most of her life, June had a wonderful and successful career as both a group lead and supervisor at Wells Fargo for 25 years. Marrying her husband Michael in 2013, June and he had a very loving and happy life until her passing. June was always a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Her two grandchildren were the light of June's life, spending every moment she could with them.

June is loved and missed by her husband, Michael Fultz; her son, Robert Grossman; grandchildren, Lennon and Rollins Grossman as well as their mother, Angie Grossman; her father, Verne Hackbarth and mother, Janet Hackbarth; and her brother, Jeffrey Hackbarth.

A private service will be live streamed on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please join us via the link below June's obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that any donations be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
