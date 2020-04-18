|
|
June Merlene Newell
June Merlene Newell peacefully passed away with her husband by her side at 1:45 P.M., April 1, 2020, six days after celebrating her 9th wedding anniversary with Donald R. Newell, and her 76th birthday. She was a resident of Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbandale, Iowa.
June was born in Corydon, Iowa on March 26, 1944 to Dean L. Husted and Betty J. Jones Husted.
She is survived by her husband Donald R. Newell of Altoona, children John M. Downing, Jr. (Kelly) of Amboy, Washington, daughter Robin R. Simpson (Brian) of Des Moines, son Lance C. Crabb of Des Moines, step-son Daniel R. Newell (Ginny), plus their five children of Old Hickory, Tennessee, sister Loretta M. Husted of Des Moines, Aunt Marilyn J. Husted of Waukee, eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dean L. Husted and Betty J. Jones Husted, sister Judy E. Husted and brother Lyle D. Husted.
June graduated from Des Moines Technical High School with the June class of 1962 where her education and training focused on the clerical vocational core area specialty. Her plan for after graduation was, "To live a happy married life, full of friends and those I love." June was a very active participant in most, if not every, class reunion and in hosting their planning committees.
Two significant employers were Diamond Laboratories in the 1960s, then The Bankers Life, later renamed Principal Financial Group (PFG), from where she retired as a Senior Human Resources Analyst from Pension Business Systems area on March 20, 2002. During nearly 30 years with PFG, she received numerous award and recognition certificates and plaques from PFG and the professional organizations with whom she was an active member and held leadership positions.
Her interests and talents were varied and encompassed many hobbies, interests and spare time activities including angels, biking, oceans with beaches, sea shells, swimming, travel, gardening, seasonally decorating her residence, birds, butterflies, ceramics and of course her special cats.
She was well known among family and many friends as one who loved to cook and plan parties. A favorite meal was spaghetti, seven-layer salad, chocolate chip cookies or her fudge brownies.
June's beautiful smile, lovely appearance, kindness, humor, interest in many topics and desire to help through serving others were charming attributes that exuded from her wherever she was.
Her life exemplified a love of God and devotion to others by offering and encouraging forgiveness in relationships with family, friends (at & away from work) and employers. She dearly loved and enjoyed participating in Bible studies, potlucks, services groups and times of prayer and worship.
A celebration of her life will be organized at a later date when travel and gathering are possible.
Memorial contributions in loving memory of June may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, DSM.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020