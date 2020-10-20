1/1
June "De" Wilbur
June "De" Wilbur

Indianola - June DeLighte Wilbur, 77, affectionally known to her family and friends as "De" passed away peacefully Friday evening October 16, 2020 at the Indianola Good Samaritan Society with her family at her bedside. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Home in Indianola with visitation beginning one hour prior at 10:00am. The memorial service will be live streamed. A link will be available at www.petersonfuneralservice.com on Saturday prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at I.O.O.F Cemetery in Indianola. A luncheon and gathering will be held at the Peterson Funeral Home immediately following burial.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
602 E. Salem
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-2215
