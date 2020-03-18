|
|
Junior Goodson
Waukee - Junior Goodson passed away March 5, 2020 at Johnston Mercy One Hospice.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Maren Goodson, three daughters, Ronda Wilson Reed (Dan), Laura Samuell (Frank) and Lisa Sztukowski (Joe), four grandchildren, Caden Wilson, Chase Wilson, Melissa Osborne (Andy), Kody Goodson and two great grandchildren. In death he rejoins his son, Lyle L Goodson, his parents, four brothers and four sisters.
Before retiring, Junior owned Briquestreet Restaurant and Lounge in Adel, Iowa. He was a member of several service clubs and served in the Iowa National Guard. Junior loved sports and could be found in the front row of many softball, basketball, baseball and soccer games. For many years he cared for the softball fields near the high school in Adel.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the entire staff at Johnston Mercy One Hospice who honored his service in the Iowa National Guard by lining the halls for his farewell as he left their care for his journey into heaven.
Memorials can be made to Johnston Mercy One Hospice or Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Visit iowafuneralplanning.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020