|
|
Junior Stackhouse
Indianola - On March 11, 1928, on a farm in Marshall County, Junior Kenneth was born to Dessa Mae and Roy Cleveland Stackhouse. He joined brothers Richard, Merrill and Donald along with sisters Naomi (Susie) and Ruth. When old enough to go to school, he attended Liberty Consolidated School. At the age of 12, just before 8th grade, Junior contracted polio. After a trip to Iowa City, he returned home where his mother often exercised his arms and legs, and he spent time walking and hunting with his dog, Teddy. Although he missed a semester of school, he was able to keep up on his studies and join his class second semester. Junior participated in many school activities. He played point guard on the basketball team, right field on the baseball team and sang in the chorus. He graduated Salutatorian of his class in 1945. After graduation, he attended Drake University for one year, then returned home to farm with his father.
One summer evening, Junior attended a dance at the Markon Ball Room in Iowa Falls. This is where he met Rena. The two were married on June 14, 1953 and settled at the farm near McCallsburg. During their time there, two daughters and a son were born. In 1961, the family moved to a farm south of Pleasantville, where another daughter joined the family and a son died at birth. Junior moved the family to the farm at Lacona in 1965. When he wasn't farming or doing custom anhydrous application, Junior enjoyed time spent at school athletic events, mushroom hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and even umpired some softball games. He also served on the Southeast Warren School Board.
In 1987, Junior and Rena left the farm in Lacona and moved to Indianola. He traded growing crops for growing flowers, which he took great pride in. He worked at Farm Service, Bishop Farm, and the City of Indianola Brush Facility. Any opportunity he had to spend time with family was special for him. He loved the Chicago Cubs and Hawkeyes. He was thrilled to watch the Cubs finally win the World Series!
Junior passed away on January 25, at the age of 91. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The family will be available during a visitation from 1:00-2:00 pm at the funeral home, prior to the service. Junior elected to donate his body to Des Moines University Medical School.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Roy and Dessa Stackhouse, infant son Bruce, siblings Richard, Merrill, and Donald Stackhouse, Naomi Doser, and Ruth Maas. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Rena, children Jenine (Craig) Henry, Brian (DeeDee) Stackhouse, Janet Tingwald (Bruce Hartley) and June Stackhouse, Grandchildren: Brandy (Andrew) Lundy, Nicole (Cory) Kennedy, Bryce (Lisa) Tingwald, Ali (Trent) Meimann, Jamie (Jerod) Lund, Jessica Stackhouse, Joe (Samantha) Stackhouse: Greatgrandchildren: Camryn and Adelyn Bruce, Ashdin, Noah, Molly and Brisco Lund, Peyton and Beau Meimann, Kinley Tingwald, Glen, Reagan and Ellie Clark. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
and brother-in-law Archie (Sheri) Steenhard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Warren County Fair or the Southeast Warren Scholarship Fund. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020