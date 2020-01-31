|
Junior Stackhouse
Indianola - A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola for Junior K. Stackhouse, 91. Junior was born in Marshall County on March 11, 1928 and passed away in Warren County on January 25, 2020. Junior farmed in Marion and Warren Counties most of his life. He also did custom anhydrous application and worked for the City of Indianola Brush Facility. He loved watching sports, particularly his favorite teams the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Roy and Dessa Stackhouse, infant son Bruce, siblings Richard, Merrill, and Donald Stackhouse, Naomi Doser, and Ruth Maas. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Rena, children Jenine (Craig) Henry, Brian (DeeDee) Stackhouse, Janet Tingwald (Bruce Hartley) and June Stackhouse, 7 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and brother-in-law Archie (Sheri) Steenhard.
The family will be available during a visitation from 1:00-2:00 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home.. Junior elected to donate his body to Des Moines University Medical School.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Warren County Fair or the Southeast Warren Scholarship Fund. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020