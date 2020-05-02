Resources
K. "Scott" Carpenter

K. "Scott" Carpenter Obituary
K. "Scott" Carpenter

passed away 4/30/2020 after a long hard 3½ year battle with metastatic colon cancer. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pam, a daughter -Amy (Des Moines), a son -Bryan (McKinleyville, CA) two grandchildren - Marquisha and Ashlee, and two great-grandchildren - Annastasia and Josiah (all of Des Moines).The family wishes to thank all doctors, nurses, and staff that helped in his care from both John Stoddard and Kavanaugh House Hospice. No services are planned.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 2 to May 10, 2020
