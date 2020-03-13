Services
Norwalk - Kaine Douglas Eggers, 47, who passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Des Moines, will be held 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Indianola First Assembly of God Church. The visitation will be held prior to services from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Kaine is survived by his wife, Stephanie; children, Keegan and Kelsie Eggers; parents, Stephen and Dorothy Eggers; sister, Jennifer (Jeremy) Sandy; grandfather, Ivan Eggers; niece and nephew, Jewell and Sutten Sandy and father and mother-in law, Wayne and Linda Karstens; brother-in-law, Chad Karstens.

Memorials may be given to the family for a fund to be established for his children. For a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
