Kala Zanoni
Urbandale - Kala Zanoni, 59, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held 2pm Friday, February 22nd at Faith Lutheran Church in Clive.
Kala was born November 18, 1959 to Gerald and Mabel Huldeen in Spencer, Iowa. She attended Iowa State University and worked as an Office Manager at Faith Lutheran Church in Clive. Kala enjoyed fishing and making crafts to donate to various causes.
Survivors include her husband, Michael; mother, Mabel; brothers: Kirk Huldeen and Jay Huldeen of Sioux City. Kala was preceded in death by her father, Gerald.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019