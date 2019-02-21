Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Clive, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kala Zanoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kala Zanoni


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kala Zanoni Obituary
Kala Zanoni

Urbandale - Kala Zanoni, 59, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held 2pm Friday, February 22nd at Faith Lutheran Church in Clive.

Kala was born November 18, 1959 to Gerald and Mabel Huldeen in Spencer, Iowa. She attended Iowa State University and worked as an Office Manager at Faith Lutheran Church in Clive. Kala enjoyed fishing and making crafts to donate to various causes.

Survivors include her husband, Michael; mother, Mabel; brothers: Kirk Huldeen and Jay Huldeen of Sioux City. Kala was preceded in death by her father, Gerald.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now