|
|
Karda Crise
Ames - Karda Evonne Crise, age 76, of Ames, passed away at Israel Family Hospice House on Thursday, March 28, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 4:00p.m. on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way Ames, Iowa.
Karda was born October 12, 1942 in the family's home in Altoona, Iowa the daughter of Henry and N. Evonne Crise. She graduated from Bondurant-Farrar High School. Karda was a correctional officer for over 25 years at Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.
She is survived by her children, Erika (John) Dunn, Matthew (Sarah) Crise, grandchildren, Abigail (Stephen) Weimann, Austin Dunn, Tyler Price, Kyle Price, Evelyn Price, great grandchildren, Leon and Jude Weimann, brother, Charles (Helen) Crise, and sister, Janna (John) Phelan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Gayle Crise.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the or Ames Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019