Karean Joann Russell
Des Moines - Karean Joann Russell, 85, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Runnells Christian Church in Runnells, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lowman Cemetery in Runnells.
Karean was born in Perry, IA on April 10, 1934, daughter of Forrest W. and Clara P. (DeVoogt) Hunt. She married James Edward Russell on April 9, 1950, in Adel, IA.
Karean and James farmed together in Adams County until 1970. She retired from Bed Bath and Beyond in 2017, after 16 years of employment. Prior to that she worked at Younkers, Home Place, and Sunstrand.
Karean enjoyed reading, gardening, and cooking, She cherished her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and any time spent with family.
Karean is survived by six children, Karla Sue Schafer (Ed, Dec.) of Corning, IA, James Edward Russell Jr. of Des Moines, IA, Steve Alan Russell (Venus) of Chula Vista, CA, Kristin Kay Stewart (Mark) of Cedar Falls, IA, Keri Linn Kittrell of Cedar Falls, IA and Kiley Kee Russell of Des Moines, IA; three sisters, Retha Masengill, Sondra Paul, and Sherrill Henry; one brother, Lynn Hunt; 13 grandkids - Justin, Tom, Jill, ReNee, Tyler, Brittany, Christopher, Kara, Connor, Audrey, Alaina, Keegynn, and Michael; and seven great-grandkids - Jacy, Jentry, Jordan, Ryan, Hayley, Gunnar and Bailee. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Russell and Paul Selian; four sisters, Arlis, Donna Vee, Arleta, and Afton; and two brothers, Burdette and Kreigh Hunt.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019