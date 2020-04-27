|
|
Karen A. Kemnitz
Altoona - Karen A. Kemnitz, age 54 of Altoona, formerly of Emmetsburg, passed away Monday, April 20 at her home in Altoona. A private family service was held on Saturday, April 25 at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.
Karen grew up in Emmetsburg, graduating from Emmetsburg High School. She then continued her education at Mankato State earning a B.S. degree in English. After working a few years in Emmetsburg, Karen moved to Des Moines where she was employed by several State agencies, most recently the Board of Parole.
Karen is survived by her parents, Patricia and Pat Schumacher of Emmetsburg; a brother, Dan Kemnitz of Eagle Grove; a sister, Jennifer Corley of Emmetsburg.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Richard Kemnitz; and a brother, David Kemnitz.
Arrangements by Martin-Mattice Funeral Home martinmatticefuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020