Services
Martin-Mattice Funeral Home - EMMETSBURG
704 Grand Avenue
Emmetsburg, IA 50536
(712) 852-4823
For more information about
Karen Kemnitz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
Martin-Mattice Funeral Home - EMMETSBURG
704 Grand Avenue
Emmetsburg, IA 50536
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Kemnitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. Kemnitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen A. Kemnitz Obituary
Karen A. Kemnitz

Altoona - Karen A. Kemnitz, age 54 of Altoona, formerly of Emmetsburg, passed away Monday, April 20 at her home in Altoona. A private family service was held on Saturday, April 25 at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.

Karen grew up in Emmetsburg, graduating from Emmetsburg High School. She then continued her education at Mankato State earning a B.S. degree in English. After working a few years in Emmetsburg, Karen moved to Des Moines where she was employed by several State agencies, most recently the Board of Parole.

Karen is survived by her parents, Patricia and Pat Schumacher of Emmetsburg; a brother, Dan Kemnitz of Eagle Grove; a sister, Jennifer Corley of Emmetsburg.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Richard Kemnitz; and a brother, David Kemnitz.

Arrangements by Martin-Mattice Funeral Home martinmatticefuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -