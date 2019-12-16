Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Karen Benson

Karen Benson Obituary
Karen Benson

Osceola - Karen died suddenly at her home in Osceola, Thursday, 12/12/2019.

She worked as dispatcher for the Clarke County Sheriff's Department.

Karen is survived by daughters, Michelle Snell of Des Moines, and Melissa (John) Snell-Gunter of Osceola, nieces, Nancy Thomas and Beth Hartman both of Creston, IA, nephews Todd Snell and Quincy Snell and nieces, Shari Updike and Carey Robins.

Funeral will be at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Wednesday 12/18/2019 at 11 am. Family will greet friends 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, Interment in the Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to her family for a tribute to be decided at a later date.

Online www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
