Services
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
510 E 1st St
Ankeny, IA 50021
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church
510 E. 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church
510 E. 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church
510 E. 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
Karen Coulson


1939 - 2019
Karen Coulson Obituary
Karen Coulson

Ankeny - Karen K. Coulson, 79, passed away August 12, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born on August 25, 1939, in Spencer, Iowa.

Karen enjoyed researching family genealogy. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren, and always attended their many activities.

Karen is survived by her husband, Beryl; daughters, Sheryl (Tim) Martin and Natalie (Jeff) Larmore; son, Brad (Teresa) Coulson; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and 7 siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Geneva (Curry) Quail; son, Darrin, and 2 siblings.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 510 E. 1st Street in Ankeny, with burial to follow at Oralabor Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 8 p.m.

Please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com to view full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019
