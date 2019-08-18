|
|
Karen Coulson
Ankeny - Karen K. Coulson, 79, passed away August 12, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born on August 25, 1939, in Spencer, Iowa.
Karen enjoyed researching family genealogy. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren, and always attended their many activities.
Karen is survived by her husband, Beryl; daughters, Sheryl (Tim) Martin and Natalie (Jeff) Larmore; son, Brad (Teresa) Coulson; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and 7 siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Geneva (Curry) Quail; son, Darrin, and 2 siblings.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 510 E. 1st Street in Ankeny, with burial to follow at Oralabor Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 8 p.m.
Please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com to view full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019