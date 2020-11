Karen Davis Mason KubePleasant Hill - Karen Kube aged 77 died November 25, 2020 in her home in Pleasant Hill, IA. A drive through visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 3 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home, Des Moines. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5 at Millburn Cemetery, Wadsworth, IL.Karen is survived by her children, Julie Pellegrino (Dave) of Pleasant Hill, Tom Mason (Jennifer) of Grayslake, IL, and stepson, Timothy Kube (Deanna) of Lake Villa, IL; her grandchildren, Jacob Pellegrino, Lucas Pellegrino, Tyler Kube (Lizzie) and Savannah Mason, her sister, Judy Perillo (Phil) of Wheaton, IL; four nieces; and numerous cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Helen; her sisters, Arlene and Norma; her husband, Kirk; and her daughter, Kathy.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or the ARL.An expanded obituary may be found at www.IlesCares.com