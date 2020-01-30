|
Karen De Vore
Indianola - Memorial services for Karen De Vore, 76, of Indianola, who passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Visitation will be held prior to services starting at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Newton Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton, Iowa, followed by a gathering for family and friends in Newton. Please contact the family for details.
Karen was born to Benjamin and Leona Klouda in 1943 in Newton. She graduated from Newton High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Simpson College. She married Charles DeVore in 1964.
Karen spent her career helping others while working for Iowa Department of Human Services and volunteering for multiple community organizations. She was a leading force behind the Child Abuse Prevention Month activities in Warren County, and a charter member of the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Warren County, where she served stints as president, vice president and treasurer. She was active with the Red Rock Area Community Action, Warren County chapter of the American Association of University Women, Delta Delta Delta alumni group at Simpson College, P.E.O., and other organizations. Among her recognitions for her community efforts was being named a finalist for the Iowa Star Award in 2015.
Survivors include her children, Dawn (David) Amundson of Elgin, Iowa, and Scott (Holly) DeVore of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren, Emily Amundson, Thomas Amundson, Camryn DeVore and Mason DeVore; many cousins; and many, many friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and aunts and uncles.
Memorial contributions may be made in Karen's honor to Child Abuse Prevention Council of Warren County
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020