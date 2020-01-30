Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Newton Memorial Park Cemetery
Newton, IA
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Karen De Vore Obituary
Karen De Vore

Indianola - Memorial services for Karen De Vore, 76, of Indianola, who passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Visitation will be held prior to services starting at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Newton Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton, Iowa, followed by a gathering for family and friends in Newton. Please contact the family for details.

Survivors include her children, Dawn (David) Amundson of Elgin, Iowa, and Scott (Holly) DeVore of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren, Emily Amundson, Thomas Amundson, Camryn DeVore and Mason DeVore; many cousins; and many, many friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and aunts and uncles.

Memorial contributions may be made in Karen's honor to Child Abuse Prevention Council of Warren County
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
