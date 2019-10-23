Services
Roberson Funeral Home
1107 S 25Th St
Bethany, MO 64424
(660) 425-3315
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home
1107 S 25Th St
Bethany, MO 64424
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home
1107 S 25Th St
Bethany, MO 64424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Main
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Jean Main

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Jean Main Obituary
Karen Jean Main

Karen Jean Main, 78, Camden Point, MO (formerly of Des Moines, IA) passed away October 19, 2019.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. October 25 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial following in Christian Union Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: Christian Union Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now