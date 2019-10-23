|
Karen Jean Main
Karen Jean Main, 78, Camden Point, MO (formerly of Des Moines, IA) passed away October 19, 2019.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. October 25 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial following in Christian Union Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: Christian Union Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019