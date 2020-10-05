1/1
Karen Jean Stevens
Karen Jean Stevens

Waukee - Karen Jean Stevens passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 at The Village at Legacy Point in Waukee. Karen had a year and a half health struggle, but maintained her true love for her family.

Karen was born in Kingsley, IA on September 13, 1947 to Harry and Betty Lindgren. She graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1966, where she excelled in sports and education.

Karen married her high school sweetheart Philip Stevens on November 29, 1968. From this marriage, three wonderful children Natalie, Dustin and Jason were born. She spent her life raising a family and working as an X-ray technician, retiring in 2014 due to her illness.

Karen had a passion for her children and grandchildren following all of their activities. One of her favorite pastimes was watching her granddaughters play softball.

Karen leaves behind her husband Philip, children Natalie (Dan) Felt, Dustin (Jessica) Stevens and Jason (Sara) Stevens, nine grandchildren; Katelyn, Samantha, Abigail, Hunter, Hayden, Haylee, Maximus, Madelyn and Morgan, sister Deb (Bill) Hilger, brother Scott (Stacie) Lindgren, sisters-in-law Connie Stephens and Lisa Lindgren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Al.

Family will be present for open visitation on Thursday, October 8th from 4-6 PM at Ernst Funeral Home in Waukee. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Private Services will be held on Thursday, October 8th with burial to follow. The services can be viewed on livestream at 2:00 p.m. or anytime thereafter at www.facebook.com/ernstfuneralcremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Waukee United Methodist Church in Karen's memory.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
