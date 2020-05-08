|
Karen L. Groves
Grinnell - Karen Groves, age 80 of Grinnell, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.
A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Sheridan Cemetery northeast of Grinnell with Father Ross Epping officiating.
Memorials may be designated to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the Grinnell Historical Museum, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Karen's family online at www.smithfh.com.
Karen is survived by her three sons, Mike (Jolene McKeag) Groves of Grinnell, Chris (Patricia) Groves of Columbia, Missouri and Nick Groves of Westfield, Indiana; four grandchildren, Ashley Lakose of Montezuma, Nicole Groves of Jacksonville, Texas, and Seth Signs and Robert Groves, both of Grinnell; two great-grandchildren, Faith Bunn and Liam Lakose of Montezuma; two sisters, Sally Bowler of Clermont, Florida and Nancy (Mark) Oehler of Foley, Alabama; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Eggers of Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Bob Groves.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 10, 2020