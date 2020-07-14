1/1
Karen Lee Warman Hayes
1937 - 2020
Karen Lee Warman Hayes

Urbandale - Karen Lee Warman Hayes of Urbandale, Iowa passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 12, 2020. Karen was born on July 3, 1937 at Ellsworth Community Hospital in Iowa Falls, Iowa to Thelma LaVeda Hamilton Warman and Leonard Orville Warman. She grew up on a farm in Alden, Iowa and graduated from Alden High School in 1955. Karen married Leroy Raymond Hayes on September 15, 1956. They made their home in several different Iowa towns including Webster City, Belmond, Hampton, Prairie City, Morrison, and finally settled in Urbandale 28 years ago.

Karen worked as a homemaker raising the family and later passionately worked for the Iowa Egg Council for over 25 years as an Egg Promotion Specialist. She traveled throughout the state of Iowa "telling the good egg story" at events including the Iowa State Fair and many times included her grandchildren in the process. She was also known for her amazing omelets and deviled eggs.

Karen was proud to be a member of the Republican party and worked for many years as a caucus chair. She loved to travel and she and Leroy visited many countries around the world. Karen had a lifelong love of collecting owls, knitting, reading and listening to Elvis music. She attended Lutheran Church of Hope and Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

Karen is survived by her husband, Leroy; daughter, Jeanine (Sam) Kain; sons, Bruce (Carlene) Hayes, Bryan Hayes, Brent (Joy Olson) Hayes, and Doug (Jennifer) Hayes; grandchildren, Samantha (Matt) Gronewald, Travis Kain, Alexandria Hayes, Barret Hayes, Zacharey (Maggie) Hayes, Elizabeth (Ty) Hicks, Lauren Hayes, Mitchell Hayes, Emma Hayes, Preston Hayes, and Andrew Hayes; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Grace Gronewald and Harrison Hayes; sister, Connie (Lurlin) Hoelscher; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Craig and Gary Warman; and daughter, Julie Hayes.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the following caregivers who provided compassionate care to our Mom, allowing her to stay in her home where she wanted to be. Thank you, Hannah Wells, Debra Siemer and MaryAnn Jackson. The family also thanks Terry and Lori from Hospice of the Midwest for helping Karen during her last day.

A private graveside service will be held at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Midwest. Condolences to the family at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
