Karen Lou Mann
West Des Moines - Karen Lou Mann, age 76, of West Des Moines, Iowa died Tuesday December 10th at Mercy One Hospital, with her family by her side after a brief and sudden illness.
Karen was born July 27, 1943 in Vinton, Iowa. Affectionately known to her 3 grandchildren as Grandma "No No" because they were not allowed to touch any of her numerous breakable items. She would follow them through the house saying "No, No, No!!"
She loved genealogy and scarred her children for life by taking them to cemeteries to rub gravestones. She was proud to be a member of Society of Mayflower Descendants, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and National Society of the American Colonist. She was a member of the Gwen Znerold Quester's. She was a big supporter of Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of America while her children were active members. She donated her time to the Clothing Closet of West Des Moines Human Services.
Karen will always be remembered as such fun, giving, and caring person. Most of all a loving wife, mom and especially Grandma "No No".
Karen is survived by her mother Velva Destival (Butts), her husband of 56 years Dennis Mann, children Terri Flynn (Scott Shields), Michael Mann (Alicia), grandchildren Lindsay Shields, Sunny Shields and Megan Mann. Her sister Kaye Smith (Larry), brother Roger Butts (Cyndy), plus aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Per Karen's wishes, no funeral is planned. A private burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned soon after the first of the year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Des Moines Human Services, 139 6th Street, West Des Moines, Iowa 50265.
