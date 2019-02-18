|
|
Karen Louise Egesdal
Des Moines - We are greatly sadden to announce the passing of Karen Louise Egesdal, 72, on February 11, 2019 after her long fought struggle with cancer and congestive heart failure.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in West Des Moines, Iowa. Inurnment will take place at a future date. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to St. Mark Lutheran: Kids 2 Camp Fund.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 18, 2019