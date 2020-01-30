|
Karen Margaret Wetmore Burr McKee
Karen Margaret Wetmore Burr McKee was born in Coyville, KS on November 25, 1935 to Reuben and Noreen Wetmore. Karen grew up in towns throughout the South West which is where she developed her great love for the area, its people, and the landscape.
On December 31, 1965, Karen married Jim Burr, her love of nearly 50 years. Karen and Jim were inseparable. They traveled the world together. Karen was active in Toastmasters in Phoenix, AZ. She was a scout for Better Homes & Gardens magazine. During her time in Phoenix she worked for Bank One and a law firm in Phoenix. Karen graduated from Phoenix College with an Associates of Arts degree with highest distinction in 1985. She had a heart for the people of the Southwest, animals, and nature conservation.
Her close family remembers fun and laughter with Karen and Jim, playing Pictionary and Balderdash, where Karen's extensive vocabulary not only cut the game short, but impressed all playing.
Upon Jim's retirement, they left Phoenix and moved to Taos, NM, the place Karen had always dreamed of living. There they were active in their church. Together they worked in the St. James Episcopal Church Food Pantry. She would enjoy daily walks through town, browsing the artwork, and enjoying the local cuisine. They were truly blessed through the years with many friends.
In 2013, Jim became ill, and Karen made the decision to leave the land she loved in order to move to Des Moines to be close to family. She was greatly appreciative to Mary Helen Jones for accompanying her on the drive from New Mexico to Iowa. After Jim's passing, Karen was left with a great void in her heart. Karen met Mel McKee and they married in 2015. Though their time together was short, their life together was a blessing for her.
Karen will be remembered for her love of learning. She was an avid reader, poet, and author. Though she spent her final years in the Midwest, her heart longed for the red clay of New Mexico.
Karen passed away on January 20, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.
Karen will be missed by her sister-in-law Jeanne Wallace and husband Robert, niece Mandy Carney and family, nephew Brian Wallace, Mel's family, and her beloved dog Dandy.
A special thank you to Sarah Kinney, Kimberly Thoms and Mary Wilson, hospice, and Nurse Mary from the Woodlands, who together took wonderful care of Karen while she was in Des Moines.
A memorial service will be held for Karen on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 the Woodlands Creek Retirement Community, 12675 Woodlands Pkwy, Clive, IA 50325.
Memorials may be directed in memory of Karen Burr-McKee to the Food Pantry, St. James Episcopal Church, 208 Camino de Santiago, Taos, NM 87571.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020