Karen Michelle French
West Des Moines - Karen Michelle French, 58, a long-time West Des Moines resident, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home. A memorial celebrating Karen's life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Valley Church in West Des Moines, IA. We invite all those who knew and loved Karen to attend. A private family burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Karen was born February 28, 1961 to Rod and Gayle French in Dallas, TX. She spent most of her life in Des Moines, IA and was a long-time client at Link Associates in West Des Moines where she had many friends. She enjoyed many activities at Link while making more friends along the way. Everyone who knew Karen loved her and she loved them. She never forgot a face and could not go anywhere without running into someone she knew.
Karen is survived by her mother, Gayle (Glenn) Malone of Houston, TX, brother, Roger (Angie) French; niece Allison (Robert) Tegeler; and nephew, Michael French all of West Des Moines; and aunt, Liz (Harold) Finnell of Fayetteville, AR. She was also blessed with a large extended family and is also survived by step-mother, Connie French of West Des Moines; and stepbrother, Scott Malone of Houston, TX; and many dear friends. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Rod French.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Link Associates in Karen's name.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019