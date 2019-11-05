|
Karen Ockenfels
Johnston - Karen A. Ockenfels, 60, of Johnston, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.
Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Friday, November 8, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope, West Des Moines, IA. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM Friday at the church.
Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids, IA is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019