Karen Porter
Sun City, AZ - Karen Porter, age 88 of Sun City, Arizona passed peacefully on December 12, 2019.
Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Karen was the daughter of the late Harry and Grace Turner. She lived over 50 years in Des Moines, Iowa. She was a graduate of North High School (class of 1949) and worked at the State of Iowa Legislature as an Assistant and for the Des Moines Public School Department.
She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who had a warm-heart, and caring to everyone she met. She enjoyed being with people and always had a friendly hug and caring heart to share. Her sewing skills were incredible and much of her family had Karen Porter-originally-designed/tailored shirts, dresses and coats. Later in her midlife years, she started a crafts' store in Ankeny, Iowa and shared her creative, artistic interests with her customers. Prior to moving to Arizona, she and Ray moved to Table Rock Lake, Missouri and enjoyed the retired life on the lake.
Throughout her life she enjoyed the family vacations to Minnesota every summer and the road trips to visit various family. Trips to Europe, Florida, California, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Nova Scotia and elsewhere were especially remembered.
Besides, her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Jerry Turner and his wife Doris (one of her closest friends) from Green Valley, AZ. Karen is survived by her loving husband Raymond Porter with whom she married in 1951 after years of being childhood sweethearts. She has three children: a son, Dennis Porter and wife Paula Porter, son Robert Porter and wife Idalia Porter, and their daughter, Sara all of Tucson, and daughter Kathy Morgan and Larry Morgan of Sun City, AZ, as well as her sister Judy Terwilliger of Stuart, Iowa. Karen was very close to all of her many nieces and nephews and always had a loving and active relationship with them. Her only grandchild Sara was especially endeared and brought much joy to her.
The Porter family wants to give our deepest thanks to the Royal Oaks and Friendship House management and nursing staff, as well as Summit Hospice nursing staff in Sun City, AZ. They were very compassionate in providing loving care and dignity in her final days and the family is greatly appreciative.
Celebration of life shall be private and will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to an organization of your choice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019