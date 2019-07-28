Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Rae Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Rae Nelson Obituary
Karen Rae Nelson

Des Moines - Karen Rae Nelson, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 4126 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines. The family will greet friends in Waveland Hall from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., with the Celebration of Life Service to follow. Lunch will be served after the service.

For full obituary see www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now