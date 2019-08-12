|
Karen Silcott
Windsor Heights - Karen Silcott, 82, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at Kavanagh House Hospice. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Her family will receive friends following the service.
Karen was born April 24, 1937 in Corwith, IA to the late Lou and Lucille (Mick) Hoover. She graduated from Corwith High School and then the Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines. During her nursing career, she served as a surgical nurse for Dr. Robert Updegraff, as a supervisor at Blank Children's Hospital and as a home health care supervisor.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Silcott, Sr.; her sister, Mary Lou Yeoman; and step daughter, Toni Silcott. She is survived by her daughter, Kerri (Chris) Anderson; sister, Pat (Gary) Alberts; sister-in-law, Sheryl Hippee; step children, Jim (Becky) Silcott and Janet Silcott Evans; grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as her best friend, Markoline Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Westminster Presybterian Church or EveryStep Hospice Kavanagh House.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 12, 2019