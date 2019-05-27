|
|
Karen Willenborg
Ankeny - Karen Willenborg, 65 of Ankeny and formerly of Carroll, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in Holy Angels Cemetery in Roselle.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10-11:15 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for Karen's family at www.sharpfuneral.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 27, 2019