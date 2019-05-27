Services
Sharp Funeral Home - Carroll
226 W. 8th St.
Carroll, IA 51401
712-792-4301
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Sharp Funeral Home - Carroll
226 W. 8th St.
Carroll, IA 51401
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Sharp Funeral Home - Carroll
226 W. 8th St.
Carroll, IA 51401
Karen Willenborg


Karen Willenborg
Karen Willenborg Obituary
Karen Willenborg

Ankeny - Karen Willenborg, 65 of Ankeny and formerly of Carroll, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in Holy Angels Cemetery in Roselle.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10-11:15 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for Karen's family at www.sharpfuneral.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 27, 2019
