Karin S. Zuehls
1943 - 2020
Karin S. Zuehls

Ankeny - Karin Shirley Zuehls, 77, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines, Iowa. Karin was born April 5, 1943 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Arthur and Helen (Gorski) Christensen.

Karin graduated from Bayview High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and went on to attend several different colleges to achieve her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Masters in Nursing Education. She worked her entire adult life as a nurse and a nurse educator, retiring in 2009.

Karin married James J. Zuehls on May 15, 1965 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Their favorite times were spent traveling together.

Karin is survived by her husband, James; and sister, Christine (Christensen) Hooten; She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Douglas Christensen.

A public visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd.) A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (517 SW Des Moines St., Ankeny). Burial will take place in West Burlington, Iowa.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
JUN
18
Service
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
