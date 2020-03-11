|
|
Karl F. Schultz
Urbandale - Karl Frederick Schultz of Urbandale, Iowa went to his heavenly home on March 6th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 17th, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa to Henry and Neva (Doris) Schultz. After graduating from North High School in 1966 he went on to join the Iowa Air National Guard where he worked as an aircraft mechanic.
Karl married his high school sweetheart, Karen Curtis, in 1968. Together they were blessed with two wonderful sons, Frederick Karl and Kristopher Karl. He had a long and successful career as a ceramist, both owning his own laboratory and later joining Dental Technicians.
Karl's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends in the great outdoors. He loved to share his interests, including camping, fishing, hunting, sailing, skiing, photography, woodworking, traveling, and piloting RC airplanes with his children, grandchildren, and countless close friends.
Karl generously donated his body to Des Moines University in the hopes of giving future doctors the opportunity to study and help future patients.
Those left to carry on his memory are his mother Neva Schultz Hamann of Johnston, Iowa, his brother Steve (Zetah) Schultz of Idaho Springs, Colorado, his wife of nearly 52 years Karen Schultz of Urbandale, Iowa, his sons Frederick (Karen) Schultz of Chicago,Illinois and Kristopher (Amy) Schultz of Cumming, Iowa, grandchildren Kaleb, Anna, Mark, Nathan, and Joshua, as well as many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Henry and his sister Christine.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020