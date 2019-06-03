Services
Bybee & Davis Funeral Home
301 N 2nd S
Knoxville, IA 50138
641-842-3217
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bybee & Davis Funeral Home
301 N 2nd S
Knoxville, IA 50138
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Apostolic Church
Karl Kloster Obituary
Karl Kloster

Knoxville - A Funeral Service for Karl A. Kloster, age 66 of Knoxville, will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Apostolic Church. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra; children: Karl E. (Robin) Kloster of Attica; Tom Kloster of Des Moines and Darrell (Danielle) of Columbia; grandchildren: Kaden, Norah, Austen and Callan; daughter-in-law, Jessica Minatra; step-granddaughter, Isabella Minatra; sister, Alverna (Gerald) Duhovis and brother, Lynn (Bridget) Kloster.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 3, 2019
