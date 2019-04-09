|
Karl Schmidt
Knoxville - A Funeral Service for Karl Schmidt, age 62 of Knoxville, will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Celebrate Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the t'Lam Cemetery in Pella. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Celebrate Church. Memorials may be made to Celebrate Church or to Every Step Hospice. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Karl is survived by his wife Jennifer, their son Isaac, his daughters Renee (Dan) Van Rees and Randi (Brad) Sincox. Grandchildren Layne Battistello, Travis Lewis, Taya Sincox and Raylan Van Rees. Great Grandchildren Benjamin and Ensley Battistello. Mother Rose Mary Schmidt. Brother Kalvin (Carrie) Schmidt. Grandma Mildred Boyd. Aunts and Uncles, Cousins and so many dear friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 9, 2019