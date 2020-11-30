1/1
Karl W. Johnson Jr.
Karl W. Johnson Jr

Guthrie Center, Iowa -

Karl W. Johnson Jr., 89, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Karl was born in Des Moines on August 16, 1931 to Karl Johnson Sr. and Charlotte Johnson. After graduating from Des Moines Technical School, Karl worked at his father's service station, Johnson & Sons, in the Drake Neighborhood. At the age of 21, Karl started his 40-year career with the Des Moines Fire Department and retired as a Lieutenant.

Karl spent many years cheering on all the Drake Bulldogs teams, going to the Drake Relays, working the chain gang at Iowa State football games, volunteering at their church, First Federated, painting houses, snowmobiling, fishing, and traveling.

Karl is survived by his wife, Ragenia Johnson, of Guthrie Center, IA; son Terry Johnson and his wife Melissa of Lillian, AL and their son, Tucker Johnson of Pensacola, FL; son Kris Johnson and his wife Amy of Panora, IA and their daughter, Mackenzie Johnson of Beloit, WI.

Karl is preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Charlotte Johnson and his brother, David Johnson.

No services will be held at this time. In leu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Midwest or LifeServe Blood Center.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

