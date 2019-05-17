Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church
112 County Line Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karon Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karon Booth


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karon Booth Obituary
Karon Booth

Des Moines - Karon Sue Booth, 69, passed away on May 15, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa where she became a lifelong resident on January 10, 1950 to Phyllis (Roe) and James Crawford, Jr.

Karon is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert; two children, Lora (Jim) Wicker and Robby Booth; grandchildren, Brandon (Mikayla) Wicker, Amber Booth (Derek Kelley) and Megan Wicker; great granddaughters, Paisley and Aubrey and numerous other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Grace Church, 112 County Line Road, Des Moines. Private burial will take place at a later date at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the .

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now