Karon Booth
Des Moines - Karon Sue Booth, 69, passed away on May 15, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa where she became a lifelong resident on January 10, 1950 to Phyllis (Roe) and James Crawford, Jr.
Karon is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert; two children, Lora (Jim) Wicker and Robby Booth; grandchildren, Brandon (Mikayla) Wicker, Amber Booth (Derek Kelley) and Megan Wicker; great granddaughters, Paisley and Aubrey and numerous other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Grace Church, 112 County Line Road, Des Moines. Private burial will take place at a later date at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 17, 2019