Kasey W. Kincaid
Des Moines - Kasey William Kincaid, 63, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines.
Kasey was born May 24, 1955, in Waverly, Iowa, to Grant William Kincaid and Arlene Amanda (Platte) Kincaid.
Kasey earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Wartburg College and his law degree from Drake University, graduating first in his class. A member of the Order of the Coif, he also served as Notes Editor of the Drake Law Review and as a member of the Moot Court Board.
Kasey was brilliant and self-effacing in his work. He served successive clerkships with judges on the Iowa Supreme Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. In private practice, Kasey was a senior partner in the law firm of Faegre and Benson before moving on to pursue writing.
A proud Democrat, Kasey was passionate about politics throughout his life. He represented Iowa on the National Lawyers Council of the Democratic National Committee and served as Chairman of the Polk County Democratic Party.
In past years, Kasey lectured in law at Drake University, the University of Iowa College of Law, and Washington (St. Louis) University College of Law. He was Assistant Counsel to the Committee on Professional Ethics and Conduct of the Iowa State Bar Association and was a frequent speaker at continuing legal education seminars. Writing extensively on legal issues, Kasey co-authored the first edition of Iowa Practice: Evidence, the West Publishing treatise on Iowa evidence law and practice, as well as outlines on Iowa libel and privacy law and law review articles.
Kasey is survived by siblings, Kathryn D'Amico, Rev. Dr. Kristian (Jennifer) Kincaid, and Karyl (Tony) Kincaid Noel; daughters, Jodi Kincaid and Natalie (Corey) Cason; grandchildren, Kaeli Kincaid, Kian, and Cassidy Cason; nieces, Kristen D'Ambrosio, Alyssa Sackett, and Emily Kincaid; and nephews, Joshua, Nicholas, and Zachary D'Amico, Nathanial and Samuel Noel, and Grant, Greyson, and Gregor Kincaid.
Kasey was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Karen Ann Kincaid on September 11, 2001; and brothers-in-law, Peter A Batacan and Carmen Anthony "Tony" D'Amico.
Kasey adored his cats and would be honored with memorials to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Always the "life of the party", Kasey was quick with wit and a plethora of humorous narratives. In his life, he looked to make the world a better place. He embraced all people. He had the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone about anything, was intellectually gifted, talented, and downright fun. The avid reader and writer, there wasn't a book that wasn't lovingly held or a writing pad without thoughtful notes. We might say his heart, filled with love and compassion, simply gave out on a brisk and windy afternoon in April. He will be missed in so many ways.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019