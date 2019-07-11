Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
Urbandale, IA
Katelin Sawvell


1986 - 2019
Katelin Sawvell Obituary
Katelin Sawvell

Des Moines - Katelin Sawvell, 32 of Des Moines passed away on July 9, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice with her family by her side. A visitation will be from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale.

Katelin was born October 9, 1986 in Hayward, CA to Hal and Patti Fallert. She was a 2005 graduate of Valley High School in West Des Moines. She went on to get her Bachelor's degree from The University of Iowa and her Master's degree from Iowa State University. She worked as a Graphic Designer.

She married Eric Sawvell in May of 2016. They enjoyed spending time at the Lake of The Ozarks together where she always found comfort. She loved her dog, Harrison.

Katelin is survived by her husband, Eric; father, Hal Fallert; and brother Joe (Malkie) Raythe.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patti.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Katelin's name to the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) www.jdrf.org.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 11, 2019
