Services
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brooks South Town Funeral Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Brooks South Town Funeral Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathaleen Madonia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathaleen Madonia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathaleen Madonia Obituary
Kathaleen Madonia

Winterset - Kathaleen Madonia, 75, of Winterset, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Brooks South Town Funeral Chapel at 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines. Visitation will be on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. also at Brooks South Town. Memorials may be directed to for Breast Cancer.

Kathaleen Joy (Rowe) was born on February 11, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Philip Neri Madonia and they were blessed with children.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, James (Cindy) Madonia, Bob(Jill) Madonia and Linda(Wayne) Gillman, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren.

In death Kathaleen rejoins her parents, Samuel Rowe and Anna Boyce, husband Philip, and grandson, Christopher Madonia
Published in Des Moines Register on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks South Town Chapel
Download Now