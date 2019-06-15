|
|
Kathaleen Madonia
Winterset - Kathaleen Madonia, 75, of Winterset, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Brooks South Town Funeral Chapel at 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines. Visitation will be on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. also at Brooks South Town. Memorials may be directed to for Breast Cancer.
Kathaleen Joy (Rowe) was born on February 11, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Philip Neri Madonia and they were blessed with children.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, James (Cindy) Madonia, Bob(Jill) Madonia and Linda(Wayne) Gillman, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren.
In death Kathaleen rejoins her parents, Samuel Rowe and Anna Boyce, husband Philip, and grandson, Christopher Madonia
Published in Des Moines Register on June 15, 2019