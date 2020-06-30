Katharina Magdalena Brookshire
1938 - 2020
Katharina Magdalena Brookshire

Pleasant Hill formerly of Las Vegas, NV - Katie Brookshire, 82, passed away on June 27, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1938 in Germany to Georg and Magdalena Kóhler.

Katie met Richard Brookshire while he was serving in the Army in Germany. They fell in love and eventually moved to America where they raised their family.

She is survived by her children, Anette (Frank Bennett) Poulson and Bernard Brookshire; granddaughters, Angela (Chris) Martinez, Chrystal Burton, Ronnette (Tim) Gannon and Melanie (Craig) Davidson; great-grandchildren, Alec and Aaron Martinez, Carl and Mark Burton, Colby, Tanner and Terrin Gannon, and Brock and Tad Davidson; great-great-grandchildren, Violet, Fox, Hawke and Forrest Gannon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; great-grandchildren, Sydney Davidson; and brothers, John and Tony Kóhler.

Katie will be laid to rest at Iowa Veterans Cemetery with Richard in a private family ceremony.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
