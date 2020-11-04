Katharine Hallgren
Des Moines, IA formerly Edina, MN - Katharine Hallgren, 92, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Wesley Acres in Des Moines. She was born June 3, 1928 to Rudolph and Ebba Sagmoen in Thief River Falls, MN. The majority of Katharine's career was spent as an elementary school librarian in Edina. She was active in the Minneapolis Women's Club and Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was married to Ernie Hallgren. Katharine enjoyed the fellowship of good friends, traveling, gardens, art, and a good game of golf. She was a gifted artist, a lifelong teacher and lifelong learner. Her creativity, sense of humor and interesting conversation will be missed by all who knew her.
Katharine was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ernie. She is survived by sister-in-law, Helen Waddington, of Des Moines; cousin, Paddy Devins, of Waconia MN; nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Wesley Acres Good Samaritan Fund or the charity of the donor's choice
. Katharine's family extends heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Wesley Acres for their endless kindness and excellent care.