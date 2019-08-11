|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, Katheleen Frances Schreiber, 95; she died of natural causes and left us peacefully with her children at her side in her Urbandale home on August 7, 2019.
Kay was a proud United States Marine when she met the love of her life during World War II. Also a member of the Marine Corp., Earl Schreiber asked Kay for her hand in marriage, a union they shared for 65 joyous years until Earl's passing in 2010. Following her military service, Kay continued to serve her country for several years. She spent more than 10 years at the Rock Island Arsenal working first as a crib operator and later as a Police Reserve Officer.
Kay was most-proud, however, of the loving family she and Earl created. Kay is survived by her children Richard (Cynde) Schreiber, Diana (Rickie) Fisher, Judith (Brian) Murray, and Constance (Michael) Cornwell, as well as 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Schreiber, a son, Kenneth Schreiber, and her loving husband, Earl Schreiber.
A private graveside service is scheduled at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019