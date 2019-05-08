|
|
Katherine A. Aller
Des Moines - Katherine Ann Kleber Aller, 87, died Sunday, May 5 at home. Visitation is at Iles Funeral Homes - Dunn's Chapel on Grand Ave. on Wednesday, May 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Katherine's life will be at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Ambrose Cathedral on Thursday, May 9th. A private burial service will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
Katherine was born October 12, 1931 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to George and Esther Kleber. While a nursing student in Des Moines, she met Harold Aller and they were married on September 16, 1950. At that time, it wasn't allowed to be in nursing school and married so Katherine gave up school. A number of years later, when her own children were in school, she returned to college and didn't exit until she had earned her BSN degree, two Master degrees, and finally a Ph.D. in Nursing Curriculum. Katherine's nursing career spans three decades at Mercy Hospital and included time she cherished most as an instructor at the Mercy School of Nursing (now Mercy College). After retirement she was an active member of the Mercy School of Nursing Alumni Association and a tutor for young nursing students.
Katherine was an avid reader. She loved history, to talk (argue) politics, and to travel. She loved her pets and kept the neighborhood squirrels well fed. She took great pleasure in her family and especially enjoyed following the musical, academic, and athletic pursuits of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, George and Esther, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Harold, a sister, Helen, and a brother, Joseph.
She is survived by three children, Kathleen (Eugene) Meyer of Winterset, IA, Carolyn Kisner, and John (Karen) Aller of Des Moines, IA; seven grandchildren, Matt (Alicia) Meyer, Adam (Anna) Meyer, Ted (Jen) Kisner, Abby (Ben) Hendricks, Kathryn Kisner, Alex Aller, and Emily Aller, and five great grandchildren, Barrin Hendricks, Nicholas Meyer, Grace Meyer, Bella Crisp, and Elijah Meyer. Two sisters, Lorraine Hefley and Mary Mann, a sister-in-law, Barbara Aller and a brother-in-law, James Aller also survive Katherine.
The family offers our sincere thanks to Tabitha Hendershott, Kirstin Angus and Elizabeth Keomala from Wesley Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy College or ServeHAITI.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 9, 2019