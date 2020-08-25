Katherine Ann Girvan
Katherine Ann Girvan, 53, passed away peacefully at her home in Alviso, California, on August 12, 2020, following a courageous 14-month cancer battle. The daughter of Robert F. and Mary (Chase) Girvan, Kathy was born April 25, 1967, in Gainesville, Florida. She graduated from South Hamilton High School, Jewell, Iowa, and was a graduate of Iowa State University, Ames. On December 15, 1995, she married Bryan Craig Stephenson. Kathy was very kind and helped so many people during her lifetime. She was an excellent tutor with an amazing dedication to her students, often writing customized lessons to give each student exactly what they needed at the time. She also gave piano lessons to local children. An avid animal lover, Kathy took in and cared for many stray cats over the years and was a member of several wildlife conservation organizations. In addition to her husband, Bryan, she is survived by her mother and stepfather, Mary and Don Geiger, and three brothers: Steve, Dan (Gwen), and Rob Girvan. She is also survived by her stepbrothers, Scott and Kyle (Connie) Geiger, and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. She will be missed by all. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Girvan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Defenders of Wildlife or the American Cancer Society
. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Des Moines Botanical Center.