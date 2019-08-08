|
|
Katherine Anne Daman
Des Moines - Katherine Anne Daman was born on November 9, 1977, daughter of Terry Holub and Jeanne (Judge) Holub. She graduated from West High School in 1996. In 2000, she received her ungraduated degree from Fayetteville State University. She continued her education at Drake University Law School and graduated in 2003 with her Juris Doctorate. In 2009, she was gifted with her son Jordan, who was the love of her life.
Katherine was a litigator for Cordell and Cordell, A Domestic Litigation Firm, opening the Des Moines office where she was a key contributor to its success and growth. She was highly respected by her colleagues and clients for not only her knowledge but her sincerity and fierceness in her counsel.
Katie shared her light in the world with those she held dearest, her family and friends. Her light carries forward in her son Jordan and all of us who were blessed to know her. Katie is greatly missed.
Katherine Daman passed away on August 4, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital at age 41. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Ralph and Corinne Judge and paternal grandparents: Edward and Hazel Holub. Katherine is survived by her parents: Jeanne Holub, Terry and Cheryl Holub, son Jordan, sister Sarah Bergman, brother Edward (Carrie) Holub, nieces and nephews: Kimberly, Ashley, Stephanie, Zackery, Terry, Jaxson, Willow, Asher and great nieces and nephews: Zayden, Jasmine, Jupiter, and many aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo on August 9, 2019 from 4-8 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Cedar Valley Community Church in Waterloo at 10:30am. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 8, 2019