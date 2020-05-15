|
|
Katherine Arment
Grinnell - Katherine Arment, age 81 of Grinnell, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Mayflower Community Health Care Center in Grinnell.
A public graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell with Rev. John Epperson officiating.
A public visitation will begin at 12:00 pm on Monday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Her family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the visitation will be limited to 10 people or less at a given time and social distancing with other preventative measures are recommended by the CDC.
Memorials may be designated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or to the Grinnell Fire Department and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Katherine's family online at www.smithfh.com.
Katherine is survived by her daughter, Patti Jo Collins of Grinnell; son, Steven (Suzie) Arment of Searsboro; two granddaughters, Nicole and Natalie Arment of Searsboro; two brothers, Dennis Watson of Searsboro and Doug (Carol) Watson of Clear Lake, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Veda Reedy of Altoona, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Arment in 2011; and sister, Karen Fulyater.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020