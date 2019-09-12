Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Cortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Hunter Cortner


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Hunter Cortner Obituary
Katherine Hunter Cortner

Cherry Hill, NJ - Kathy was born on December 22, 1949 in Mason City, IA to Leslie and Marian Hunter. She grew up in Forest City, IA where she graduated from high school and then went on to Faith Baptist Bible College where she made many life-long friends and met her husband, Dave. She and Dave were married after his junior year and Kathy went on to heaven just 8-months shy of reaching their 50th wedding anniversary. Kathy was focused on being a stay at home mom while the kids were growing up and then later was employed at Von Maur in West Des Moines, IA and at Hamilton's Funeral Home in Des Moines, IA. In 1999, they moved to Cherry Hill, NJ where they joined the staff at Bethel Church. Kathy was always active in several areas of ministry. In 2005, she began her own business, KRC Interior Transformations. Kathy enjoyed the work immensely and did well decorating and staging of homes for wonderful clients, many who became friends.

She was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999, but after surgeries, chemotherapy, and medical treatments for 5 years, she was in total remission. She enjoyed great health and was very…very active - sometimes walking 4 to 8 miles per day in addition to working her decorating business. She was active with her family… attending sports events, family celebrations, and making holidays very special.

In 2016, Kathy was re-diagnosed with metastasized breast cancer and began non-stop treatments of varying kinds, yet she continued to be very active. Often people had no idea she was fighting cancer. In May, God supernaturally gave her strength to help prepare for and be in attendance for graduations of two grandchildren within two days of each other.

Soon after those graduations, in early summer, her battle became more intense and rugged…tougher treatments, loss of hair and fatigue, which lead her to slowly back out of her business and ministries. About four weeks ago the battle became overwhelming and, after a frank talk with doctors, the family agreed with Kathy's desire and moved her to hospice care at home. On Saturday, September 7, 2019 she quietly slipped into God's presence just before midnight.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and a sister. She is survived by her husband, Dave; her children, Angela Terpstra, Heidi (Jason) Holdridge, and Brady (Kristen) Cortner; her grandchildren, Jackson, Blake and Gabrielle Terpstra, Kami, Aly, Taylor, Joshua and Caleb Holdridge, and Emersyn, Abby and Judah Cortner; her sister, Diana Coons; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway with viewing and visitation on Friday, September 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the funeral on Saturday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. with burial following at Highland Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 1720 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 or The Timothy Initiative Mission, 2627 Leighton Ridge Dr., Wake Forest, NC 27587.

Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now