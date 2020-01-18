|
|
Katherine Jean Carroll
Ankeny - Katherine Jean (Speed) Carroll, 82, passed away peacefully while under the compassionate care of Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa Saturday, January 18, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22nd, at Ankeny Memorial Gardens (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.
Katherine was born on October 10, 1937, in Orient, Iowa. She was one of three children born to Virgil Uldric and Helen Ilene (Purdy) Speed.
Following her 1956 marriage to Charles Cecil Carroll, Katherine dedicated her energies to raising their sons Nick and Andy. Katherine cultivated a loving home for her family wherever her husband's Naval service took them— Idaho, Massachusetts, California, or to the more exotic locales of the Philippine Islands and Japan.
Katherine was a woman of many talents. A voracious reader, avid card player, and gifted athlete, she managed to juggle these interests while always keeping her family first. Katherine's artistic and creative talents were admired by all who knew her. She spent countless hours crafting personalized gifts for family and friends.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Jackie Pearl Speed.
Katherine is survived by her sister Charlene (Don) Lamberti and her sons, David Nicholas (Shari) Carroll and Phillip Andrew (Judy) Carroll. Katherine was blessed with twelve grandchildren—Katie (Amado) Daruich, Adam (Carley) Carroll, Mitch (Emily) Carroll, Patrick (McKenzie) Carroll, Justin Carroll, Spencer (Amber) Carroll, Max Carroll, Christopher (Matthew) Carroll, Liam Carroll, Kaitlynn Carroll, Hannah (Matt) Baughman, and Nick Carroll. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Post 9962, 1309 NE 66th Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50313.
