Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Indianola, IA
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Indianola, IA
Katheryn Eloise Waser

Katheryn Eloise Waser Obituary
Katheryn Eloise Waser

Indianola - Services for Katheryn E. Waser who passed away March 25, 2019 in Des Moines will be held 1 p.m., Friday, March 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Indianola. Cremation will follow services with burial in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held prior to services from 11 to 1 p.m.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis; sons, Dale and Kevin Waser; and son-in-law, Michael Trimble. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Trimble; son, Carroll Waser; daughters-in-law, Patti Waser and Joan Waser; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to the Elizabeth Circle First United Methodist Church, 307 West Ashland Ave, Indianola, IA 50125 or the Ackworth Garden Club. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019
