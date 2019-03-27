|
Katheryn Eloise Waser
Indianola - Services for Katheryn E. Waser who passed away March 25, 2019 in Des Moines will be held 1 p.m., Friday, March 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Indianola. Cremation will follow services with burial in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held prior to services from 11 to 1 p.m.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis; sons, Dale and Kevin Waser; and son-in-law, Michael Trimble. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Trimble; son, Carroll Waser; daughters-in-law, Patti Waser and Joan Waser; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to the Elizabeth Circle First United Methodist Church, 307 West Ashland Ave, Indianola, IA 50125 or the Ackworth Garden Club. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019