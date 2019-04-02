|
|
Katheryn M. Curtis
Des Moines -
Katheryn May Curtis, 81, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Edencrest at Beaverdale.
Kathy was born December 12, 1937, in Oxford, NE, to William Max Banwell and Byrnece O. (Dickey) Banwell, now deceased. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1955, and Bryan Memorial School of Nursing in 1959. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a strong believer in faith.
Kathy was a Registered Nurse and her nursing career spanned close to 50 years, primarily with Iowa Methodist Hospital. Her dedication and passion to care for others was second to none. This was best demonstrated in her tenure with the Radiation Oncology team at the John Stoddard Cancer Center. Kathy's primary focus was to her husband and four boys. This is where her strength and character always shined the brightest.
Survivors include sons, Pat (Jamie) Curtis, Dayton, OH, Kevin (Kristen) Curtis, Omaha, NE, Tim (Deanna) Curtis, Waukee, IA, Michael, (Melinda) Curtis, Prairie Village, KS; grand-children, Emma Curtis, Dylan Curtis, Hannah Pease, Shawn Pease, Stephanie (Jared) Becker, Austin Curtis, Cole Curtis, Bennett Curtis, Ashley Curtis, David Pearcy, Luke Pearcy; brother, David (Ane) Banwell; sister, Nancy (Dewey) Knuth, Linda (Kenneth) Gillett; many nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Keith Curtis in 2017.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1200 Warrior Lane, Waukee followed by burial at Waukee Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.ilescares.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial fund to St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019