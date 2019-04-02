Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
1200 Warrior Lane
Waukee, IA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Waukee Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Katheryn Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katheryn M. Curtis


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katheryn M. Curtis Obituary
Katheryn M. Curtis

Des Moines -

Katheryn May Curtis, 81, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Edencrest at Beaverdale.

Kathy was born December 12, 1937, in Oxford, NE, to William Max Banwell and Byrnece O. (Dickey) Banwell, now deceased. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1955, and Bryan Memorial School of Nursing in 1959. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a strong believer in faith.

Kathy was a Registered Nurse and her nursing career spanned close to 50 years, primarily with Iowa Methodist Hospital. Her dedication and passion to care for others was second to none. This was best demonstrated in her tenure with the Radiation Oncology team at the John Stoddard Cancer Center. Kathy's primary focus was to her husband and four boys. This is where her strength and character always shined the brightest.

Survivors include sons, Pat (Jamie) Curtis, Dayton, OH, Kevin (Kristen) Curtis, Omaha, NE, Tim (Deanna) Curtis, Waukee, IA, Michael, (Melinda) Curtis, Prairie Village, KS; grand-children, Emma Curtis, Dylan Curtis, Hannah Pease, Shawn Pease, Stephanie (Jared) Becker, Austin Curtis, Cole Curtis, Bennett Curtis, Ashley Curtis, David Pearcy, Luke Pearcy; brother, David (Ane) Banwell; sister, Nancy (Dewey) Knuth, Linda (Kenneth) Gillett; many nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Keith Curtis in 2017.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1200 Warrior Lane, Waukee followed by burial at Waukee Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ilescares.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial fund to St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now